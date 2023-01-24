1.1.0 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 10388033 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 07:19:12 UTC by Wendy

Players, the new update 1.1.0 applied!

This includes new platform compatibility, gamepad enablement, graphics improvements, and bug fixes.

New function

Added support for Steam Deck.

Steam Deckに対応しました。

Added support for gamepads and keyboards.

コントローラー、並びにキーボードに対応しました。

We checked Xbox One Controller, Dualshock 4, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and Steam Deck.

Xbox Oneコントローラー, Dualshock 4, Nintendo Switch Proコントローラー、Steam Deck.で動作確認をしています。

The item list and dungeon name are displayed if the game window has enough width(almost 2x).

The dungeon name is displayed if you cleared the first dungeon.

ゲーム画面の横に十分な余白がある時(およそウィンドウが横幅が縦幅の2倍弱)、アイテムリスト、並びにダンジョンの情報(メインダンジョンクリア後)を表示するようにしました。

Some visual effects and graphics were improved.

一部アイテムのエフェクトを少し向上しました。

その他グラフィックを少し向上しました。

Notarized macOS binary. Catalina 10.15 or upper compatible.

MacOS向けに公証を受け、最新のMacOSでも警告が出ないようにしました。

Bug fixes

Fixed: If drinking Fire elixir on the map, Fire elixir was not wasted and recovered NRG.

火吹きの薬を移動中に使うとアイテムを消費せずに満腹を回復できることを修正しました。

Fixed: The sound break occurred in a part of the item effects.

一部のSEが音割れしていることを修正しました。

Fixed: If your items are full, the item exchange window is not opened on the monster lair.

アイテムが一杯の時、モンスターハウスの敵2体＋アイテムでアイテムを得ると交換できず、手持ちにも入らないことを修正しました。

Fixed: Window behavior was not correct if used Tornado scroll to thief mouse.

アイテムを盗んだモンスターをかまいたちの巻物などで倒した際の不具合を修正しました。

Fixed: Blackout occurred and reboot required if Delete Save.

データ削除を行うとブラックアウトし、ゲームの再起動が必要になることを修正しました。

Fixed: If language changed, some items were not refreshed.

言語を変更した際、一部の項目が更新されないことを修正しました。