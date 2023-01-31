DevBlog 32: Update 1.1

Greetings commanders,

Welcome back to Crossfire: Legion. We’re back and well rested after our release out of early access in early December. While chewing on our festive food, we’ve been monitoring the game and making our new year's plans. Thank you for all the feedback and patience that help inform and motivate the games forward development as we move forward.

Today, we have our first post-release update with the following improvements and changes.

One of the core pieces of feedback we recently saw was about commanders wishing to color their armies and so make them more recognizable on the battlefield. Simple, now you can!



For each faction, we also have the following balance improvements:

Paladin: Mineral cost has been decreased from 150 to 100

Jester: Mineral cost has been decreased from 125 to 100

Rocket trooper: Mineral cost has been decreased from 100 to 75

Imperator: Damage while in Hull down mode has been increased from 150 to 175

Centurion: Damage per hit has been decreased from 75 to 50 and reload time decreased from 3.5 to 2.3 seconds

Hightower: Mineral cost is now decreased from 400 to 350 and 175 to 125 fuel. HP has increased from 600 to 1500

Scepter: Can unload units properly

Commander Stalker: Shadow Operative ability cool down is now 120 seconds and it’s damage output has been lowered from 50 to 40 per second

Jackal: Speed reduced from 9.2 to 8.4 and mineral cost increased from 75 to 100

Falcon: HP is now increased from 400 to 500

Prion: HP is now increased from 400 to 450

Wasp: HP is now decreased from 500 to 400

Locust: Sight range has been reduced from 53 to 30

Power nodes: Its recharge shield ability has changed. Cooldown has increased from 0.25 to 0.5 and the heal itself decreased from 25 to 20. Therefore, heal per second has been reduced from 40 from 100

Satyr: Weapon range has been increased from 25 to 32

Helios: Target acquired drone duration reduced from 20 to 15 seconds

Harpy: Both HP and shields have been increased from 300 to 400

Siren: The duration of its Singularity ability has now be reduced from 8 to 5 seconds

Icarus: Weapon reload time has decreased from 3 to 4 seconds

Charon: Can now unload units properly

On top of all these, performance and stability has been improved. So if you had issues running the game previously, do try again.

Thanks for waiting for these patch notes, we had an mysterious issue with balance values not incorporating into builds properly. Consequently, we wanted to add an Icarus speed increase from 8.5 to 9, but it failed QA. It'll be in the next patch.

Be assured we are already looking to address known issues in upcoming hotfixes and patches which we aim to delviary at the end of each month this year.



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

Get the latest intel by following us here:

Twitter

Facebook

Discord

Instagram

Twitch

Reddit

Right, enjoy, now the cycle continues :)

We’ll be monitoring your feedback closely, digesting it and constructing our plans for the next update. Thanks again and happy gaming,