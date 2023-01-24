 Skip to content

Ruin or Victory update for 24 January 2023

Update 1.065

Build 10387920

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Add Quick Battle mode; choose your warriors and siege machines to fight on the field or in a siege
  • Add technologies 'Concealment' and 'War Hammer'
  • Constructed buildings have a pebble street texture around them when placed on grass, dirt, or snow
  • Improved AI scouting and attack coordination
  • Domestic animals, except dogs, run away from combat
  • Dogs patrol and follow humans randomly when idle

Corrections and Fixes

  • The 'Nomad' AI's base was not spawned correctly
  • The AI could overlap their buildings in rare cases
  • The building placement preview did not always turn red when hovered over swamp, ice, and water
  • The 'Nomad' player start was missing an axe
  • Fixed an exploit in which humans could use a crossbow while mounted
  • Humans sometimes used the wrong attack or gather animations after mounting or dismounting a horse
  • A scorpion could be pushed faster than its operators could walk
  • Farms could be placed over small buildings
  • Mines did not have the correct quantity of ore after loading the game
  • The option 'Hide Siege Operator Icons' did not apply to enemy siege weapons
  • Enemy siege weapon world icons could be hidden when near other enemies
  • Catapults retained their velocity after firing
  • Catapults and trebuchets face their target while reloading
  • When ordered mounted humans to dismount, the selected info did not update
  • Reduced cases of units being stuck

Balance

  • Workshops placed on grass, dirt, and snow pickup stone automatically from the ground
  • A human on a wall cannot be hit in the legs
  • The spotting range reduction for humans and dogs in grass and trees applies to wild animals reacting to them
  • Catapults and trebuchets firing at fortifications have a chance to hit adjacent fortifications
  • Increased the accuracy of catapults and trebuchets against buildings
  • Humans standing on a wall that is destroyed by a siege weapon take half their maximum health as damage

UI/UX

  • Domestic animals leaving a pasture go to the nearest peasant rally point
  • Constructs ordered to move to another construct or horse follow it
  • Dogs in defensive stance do not counterattack when hit by enemies far away
  • Humans with warrior skill holding a melee weapon but not assigned an equipment set are categorized as melee warriors

