Update 1.065

New Features and Improvements
- Add Quick Battle mode; choose your warriors and siege machines to fight on the field or in a siege
- Add technologies 'Concealment' and 'War Hammer'
- Constructed buildings have a pebble street texture around them when placed on grass, dirt, or snow
- Improved AI scouting and attack coordination
- Domestic animals, except dogs, run away from combat
- Dogs patrol and follow humans randomly when idle
Corrections and Fixes
- The 'Nomad' AI's base was not spawned correctly
- The AI could overlap their buildings in rare cases
- The building placement preview did not always turn red when hovered over swamp, ice, and water
- The 'Nomad' player start was missing an axe
- Fixed an exploit in which humans could use a crossbow while mounted
- Humans sometimes used the wrong attack or gather animations after mounting or dismounting a horse
- A scorpion could be pushed faster than its operators could walk
- Farms could be placed over small buildings
- Mines did not have the correct quantity of ore after loading the game
- The option 'Hide Siege Operator Icons' did not apply to enemy siege weapons
- Enemy siege weapon world icons could be hidden when near other enemies
- Catapults retained their velocity after firing
- Catapults and trebuchets face their target while reloading
- When ordered mounted humans to dismount, the selected info did not update
- Reduced cases of units being stuck
Balance
- Workshops placed on grass, dirt, and snow pickup stone automatically from the ground
- A human on a wall cannot be hit in the legs
- The spotting range reduction for humans and dogs in grass and trees applies to wild animals reacting to them
- Catapults and trebuchets firing at fortifications have a chance to hit adjacent fortifications
- Increased the accuracy of catapults and trebuchets against buildings
- Humans standing on a wall that is destroyed by a siege weapon take half their maximum health as damage
UI/UX
- Domestic animals leaving a pasture go to the nearest peasant rally point
- Constructs ordered to move to another construct or horse follow it
- Dogs in defensive stance do not counterattack when hit by enemies far away
- Humans with warrior skill holding a melee weapon but not assigned an equipment set are categorized as melee warriors
