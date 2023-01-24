Hot Fix v0.31.5 is now available.

This is just a small patch to fix the bug contained within v0.31.4

Removed most of the Disassembly Popups and created a new system that handles Disassembly related Notifications - As understandably all the Popup Notifications can become overwhelming and start to be ignored due to being so frequent - The Notifications are now separate which appear above the Materials Gained Panel and are a lot more Simplified and Brief.

Added the 'check_mats' and 'check_price' commands to the command panel, which are used to check the Raw Material Contents and Price of an object you are looking at.