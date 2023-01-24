Changelog for 24-01-2023

24-01-2023
Added:
- Added language setting support to Speech Proxy.
Changes:
- Attempted to make the launcher less blinding.
- VRC Chatbox bar will now trigger notification sound in VRChat when a message is sent.
- Google Cloud now supports continuous transcribing. (Warning, kinda expensive over time!)
- VRChat Chatbox bar can now receive input from Google Cloud. (No longer just Speech Proxy)
- Added 'Speech language' button to voice settings page.
- Events can now have an icon that is 128x128 or 256x256.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed an issue where playing/pausing media wouldn't update immediately on the wristwatch.
- Fixed an issue where notifications with no body text wouldn't be displayed.
- Fixed an issue where keyboard keys could flicker when hovering over them.
- Fixed long delay between voice recognition and it being sent to the chatbox. (Interim transcripts are sent now too)
- Fixed an issue where clicking the left controller battery life wouldn't toggle between percentage and time remaining.
- Google Cloud stream should now automatically restart after its streaming limit.
Changed files in this update