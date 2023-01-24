 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 24 January 2023

Changelog for 24-01-2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Added language setting support to Speech Proxy.

Changes:

  • Attempted to make the launcher less blinding.
  • VRC Chatbox bar will now trigger notification sound in VRChat when a message is sent.
  • Google Cloud now supports continuous transcribing. (Warning, kinda expensive over time!)
  • VRChat Chatbox bar can now receive input from Google Cloud. (No longer just Speech Proxy)
  • Added 'Speech language' button to voice settings page.
  • Events can now have an icon that is 128x128 or 256x256.

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed an issue where playing/pausing media wouldn't update immediately on the wristwatch.
  • Fixed an issue where notifications with no body text wouldn't be displayed.
  • Fixed an issue where keyboard keys could flicker when hovering over them.
  • Fixed long delay between voice recognition and it being sent to the chatbox. (Interim transcripts are sent now too)
  • Fixed an issue where clicking the left controller battery life wouldn't toggle between percentage and time remaining.
  • Google Cloud stream should now automatically restart after its streaming limit.

Changed files in this update

