● Added the next Weekly Holiday events
● Tier 13 Research and a few of the end game Ascension upgrades have received nerfs, while some other Ascension upgrades were buffed
● Added a timer until the next Holiday event week in the Quests window
● Fixed a problem with certain Thai players not being able to participate in Holiday events
● Challenge level bar now correctly fills up
Tap Ninja update for 24 January 2023
Tap Ninja v4.1.1 is live!
