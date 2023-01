Share · View all patches · Build 10387417 · Last edited 24 January 2023 – 00:06:12 UTC by Wendy

Patch 1.0.1 for Ringborn is now live.

This patch includes the following fixes:

Fort ground collision: Issue with dropped items being lost due to collision bugs has been resolved;

Improved visibility of crafting button.

As always, if you encounter any further issues or have feedback, please post on the community tab.