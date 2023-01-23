Update 1.013

Added HP Reverb 2 Support. (thanks Joeyhodge!)

Fixed problem with Sheep Dream Token not registering achievement progress

Fixed problem with Fractal Room Token not registering achievement progress

Fixed Funguy subtitles to accurately reflect the spoken dialog.

Fixed WiseTree subtitles to accurately reflect the spoken dialog.

Fixed Cloud god subtitles to accurately reflect the spoken dialog.

Fixed Faerie King subtitles to accurately reflect the spoken dialog.

Now that the craziness of launch week is over, and I'm back to my day job, updates will slow down for a bit. I've really appreciated the positive response to the game so far. It means everything to me that it has resonated with so many people. I have every intention to create more content for Isle of Pan; some more creatures, maybe a portal or two. So keep an eye out for that this Spring. I just need some rest first.

