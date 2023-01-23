 Skip to content

Ballistic Zen update for 23 January 2023

Pre-Release Patch 1.3

Build 10386104

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've been playing this game for so long and still I'm finding bugs:

  • Fixed a hard crash related to the Line director
  • Fixed some lines instantly failing

