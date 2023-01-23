2 Game Update

Greetings!
A new update bringing naval units and naval warfare to the game, added a new building type, the Shipyard, where you can deploy the new naval units.
Added/ImprovedFixed
- Added extra animations for all units
- Added shipyards that can be captured to deploy naval units
- added 4 new naval units Aircraft Carrier, Missile Frigate, Destroyer, and Hovercraft Transport
- added shadows to infantry units
- improved stand-still animations for infantry
- units now recover +1 HP in cities and power plants
- added veterancy small icon near units to better visual see veterancy
- fixed camera position start round
- Lowered radio and music volumes by default
- changed price MLRS from 750 to 800
- improved AI and more balances
- Added 3 new maps
- fixed other minors bugs and other small balances
Hope you enjoy this update.
Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D
Stay tuned for more.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay safe!
