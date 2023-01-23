2 Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10385977 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 22:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Greetings!

A new update bringing naval units and naval warfare to the game, added a new building type, the Shipyard, where you can deploy the new naval units.

Added/ImprovedFixed

Added extra animations for all units

Added shipyards that can be captured to deploy naval units

added 4 new naval units Aircraft Carrier, Missile Frigate, Destroyer, and Hovercraft Transport

added shadows to infantry units

improved stand-still animations for infantry

units now recover +1 HP in cities and power plants

added veterancy small icon near units to better visual see veterancy

fixed camera position start round

Lowered radio and music volumes by default

changed price MLRS from 750 to 800

improved AI and more balances

Added 3 new maps

fixed other minors bugs and other small balances

Hope you enjoy this update.

Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D

Stay tuned for more.

Have a great rest of the week, and stay safe!