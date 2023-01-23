 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Commander: Modern War update for 23 January 2023

#2 Game Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10385977 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

A new update bringing naval units and naval warfare to the game, added a new building type, the Shipyard, where you can deploy the new naval units.

Added/ImprovedFixed

  • Added extra animations for all units
  • Added shipyards that can be captured to deploy naval units
  • added 4 new naval units Aircraft Carrier, Missile Frigate, Destroyer, and Hovercraft Transport
  • added shadows to infantry units
  • improved stand-still animations for infantry
  • units now recover +1 HP in cities and power plants
  • added veterancy small icon near units to better visual see veterancy
  • fixed camera position start round
  • Lowered radio and music volumes by default
  • changed price MLRS from 750 to 800
  • improved AI and more balances
  • Added 3 new maps
  • fixed other minors bugs and other small balances

Hope you enjoy this update.
Don't be shy, share your feedback and your suggestions! =D

Stay tuned for more.
Have a great rest of the week, and stay safe!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2214891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link