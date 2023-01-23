Update 21 - Updates & Cheat Codes

Hey Everyone,
Today we have another solid update for KW2, including some long requested features, a lot of balancing, main menu GUI rework, campaign fixes and much more.
Please keep in mind there will be a follow-up update later this week, adding a few more things that didn
t make it time for todays update.
The one of the biggest additions our payers always asked were adding cheat codes - and we are happy to finally bring it to KW2. Took a while to make sure they only work in non-multiplayer games.
To use cheats Press F7 or open chat window and type in /food or /wood or /stone or /gold to get 1000 of that resources added.
Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.
Now lets take a closer look at what Update 21 has to offer:
- Redesigned main menu Skirmish and Survival starting interface
- Select Skirmish or Survival with one click on the battle type
- Added cheat codes
- To use cheats Press F7 or open chat window and type in /food or /wood or /stone or /gold to get 1000 of that resources added
- Cheating in a campaign will not earn Steam achievements
- Some final polish to the campaign - making late game chapters be less grindy and easier
- Full rebalance of combat stats - making fights last faster
- Sieging is a lot faster as well, making game feel a lot more dynamic
- Fixing a number of de-sync issues effecting multiplayer
- Improvements to translation of the game, especially the campaign text
- Enabled some new construction for Orcs - like spike traps and body piles (To be added soon)
- Rebalanced combat AI so that Elves are not so overpowering anymore
- Couple of dozen of smaller fixes and improvements across the board
