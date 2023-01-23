Update 21 - Updates & Cheat Codes

Hey Everyone,

Today we have another solid update for KW2, including some long requested features, a lot of balancing, main menu GUI rework, campaign fixes and much more.

Please keep in mind there will be a follow-up update later this week, adding a few more things that didn t make it time for today s update.

The one of the biggest additions our payers always asked were adding cheat codes - and we are happy to finally bring it to KW2. Took a while to make sure they only work in non-multiplayer games.

To use cheats Press F7 or open chat window and type in /food or /wood or /stone or /gold to get 1000 of that resources added.

Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.

Now lets take a closer look at what Update 21 has to offer: