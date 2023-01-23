- Doodads now render with hue shift.
- Incorrect doodads showing in preview are now fixed.
- dice formula no longer has one value cached.
- Fixed traits disappearing between selections.
- Fixed an issue with statistic growth tied to leveling up.
- Tileset editor is now ported to new imaging framework.
- Fixed issue with OSX/Linux opening help documentation.
RPG Architect update for 23 January 2023
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
