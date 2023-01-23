 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 23 January 2023

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 10385842 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Doodads now render with hue shift.
  • Incorrect doodads showing in preview are now fixed.
  • dice formula no longer has one value cached.
  • Fixed traits disappearing between selections.
  • Fixed an issue with statistic growth tied to leveling up.
  • Tileset editor is now ported to new imaging framework.
  • Fixed issue with OSX/Linux opening help documentation.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link