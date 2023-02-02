February 2023 Quality of Life and Bug Fix Changelog

Bug Fixes

Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 'State of the Game' As with every update, we'll be addressing a multitude of issues legacy and new that arise over the year.

Weapons:

HV Storm Cannon: Partial reload animation speed increased to desired timing. Visual improvements to multiple animations Fixed condition where magazine could disappear while throwing grenades

ZED MKIII: Visual improvements to multiple animations

HRG Ballistic Bouncer: Adjusted color of projectile to match in 1P and 3P Adjusted behavior of dropped model to orient on ground more correctly.



Map:

Crash Adjusted various locations in the map where projectiles were incorrectly blocked. Improved Zed pathing near stairs in North West Street area Removed player snag spot in the Warehouse Sewers area. Adjusted several areas to allow Zeds to path to player locations Fixed several locations where spectator cameras could get out of bounds Adjusted multiple locations where players could see Zeds visibly spawn Adjusted multiple collisions spots for player locations only available in Versus mode Adjusted areas where dropped items would fall through the world geometry.



General:

Adjusted fitting of Train Conductor Backpack for Tanaka

Fixed a bug where combat armor could be purchased for SWAT/Field Medic without having enough dosh.

Multiple language localization fixes around the Seasonal Skin filter. Addition of missing languages Adjustment of various language translations sizes to fit into the textbox.

Perk Roulette: Fixed bug where player would revive with weapon from previous wave.

