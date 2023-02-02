February 2023 Quality of Life and Bug Fix Changelog

Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ As with every update, we’ll be addressing a multitude of issues legacy and new that arise over the year.. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.
Weapons:
-
HV Storm Cannon:
- Partial reload animation speed increased to desired timing.
- Visual improvements to multiple animations
- Fixed condition where magazine could disappear while throwing grenades
-
ZED MKIII:
- Visual improvements to multiple animations
-
HRG Ballistic Bouncer:
- Adjusted color of projectile to match in 1P and 3P
- Adjusted behavior of dropped model to orient on ground more correctly.
Map:
-
Crash
- Adjusted various locations in the map where projectiles were incorrectly blocked.
- Improved Zed pathing near stairs in North West Street area
- Removed player snag spot in the Warehouse Sewers area.
- Adjusted several areas to allow Zeds to path to player locations
- Fixed several locations where spectator cameras could get out of bounds
- Adjusted multiple locations where players could see Zeds visibly spawn
- Adjusted multiple collisions spots for player locations only available in Versus mode
- Adjusted areas where dropped items would fall through the world geometry.
General:
-
Adjusted fitting of Train Conductor Backpack for Tanaka
-
Fixed a bug where combat armor could be purchased for SWAT/Field Medic without having enough dosh.
-
Multiple language localization fixes around the Seasonal Skin filter.
- Addition of missing languages
- Adjustment of various language translations sizes to fit into the textbox.
-
Perk Roulette: Fixed bug where player would revive with weapon from previous wave.
As always, thank you for your continued support!
