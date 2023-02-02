 Skip to content

Killing Floor 2 update for 2 February 2023

February 2023 Quality of Life and Bug Fix Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Bug Fixes
Also mentioned in the 2022 Killing Floor 2 ‘State of the Game’ As with every update, we’ll be addressing a multitude of issues legacy and new that arise over the year.. Please continue to report any bugs you discover by visiting our official forums at: https://forums.tripwireinteractive.com/forum/killing-floor-2 and posting in the ‘PC’ or ‘Console’ sections.

Weapons:

  • HV Storm Cannon:

    • Partial reload animation speed increased to desired timing.
    • Visual improvements to multiple animations
    • Fixed condition where magazine could disappear while throwing grenades

  • ZED MKIII:

    • Visual improvements to multiple animations

  • HRG Ballistic Bouncer:

    • Adjusted color of projectile to match in 1P and 3P
    • Adjusted behavior of dropped model to orient on ground more correctly.

Map:

  • Crash

    • Adjusted various locations in the map where projectiles were incorrectly blocked.
    • Improved Zed pathing near stairs in North West Street area
    • Removed player snag spot in the Warehouse Sewers area.
    • Adjusted several areas to allow Zeds to path to player locations
    • Fixed several locations where spectator cameras could get out of bounds
    • Adjusted multiple locations where players could see Zeds visibly spawn
    • Adjusted multiple collisions spots for player locations only available in Versus mode
    • Adjusted areas where dropped items would fall through the world geometry.

General:

  • Adjusted fitting of Train Conductor Backpack for Tanaka

  • Fixed a bug where combat armor could be purchased for SWAT/Field Medic without having enough dosh.

  • Multiple language localization fixes around the Seasonal Skin filter.

    • Addition of missing languages
    • Adjustment of various language translations sizes to fit into the textbox.

  • Perk Roulette: Fixed bug where player would revive with weapon from previous wave.

As always, thank you for your continued support!

