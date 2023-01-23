 Skip to content

Gentlemen's Club update for 23 January 2023

Steam Achievements are here!

Build 10385771

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of the most lamented missing features in Jo Fella's Gentlemen's Club has been the lack of Steam Achievements. With today's update we bring you Steam achievements to accompany the existing 36 challenges in Gentlemen's Club! Do you think you can unlock them all?? The challenges range from progression achievements, to skill-driven rewards. Go ahead, give it a try!

