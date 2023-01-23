 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Stewart The Fox update for 23 January 2023

Extra Keyboard Support!

Share · View all patches · Build 10385748 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Previously, QWERTY Was the only working keyboard layout.

this small patch adds support for: AZERTY & DVORAK.

NOTE: You dont need to change any settings to make this work.

Have fun playing, Greetings DeadEagle.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2267871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link