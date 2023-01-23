Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10385737 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 22:46:06 UTC by Wendy

Neckbeards: Basement Arena has reached five years on Steam. To celebrate, Soiree Games is proud to release Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Edition Update.

Enjoy the original's 100 levels in their most superior form

New bonuses, foes, and gameplay adjustments including branching levels and two new characters.. say hello to Womanizer Bob and Mills Wood!

Equip your champions with eight exciting BATTLEKITS, including the mighty FEDORA KIT DELUXE with its permanent triple fire

Twin stick controls

A refreshed hard-hitting soundtrack by Blackbella

Use teleports to visit the later, absurdly difficult levels

Note: as of January 2023 we have dropped support for the Linux version of the game.