Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Update

Neckbeards: Basement Arena has reached five years on Steam. To celebrate, Soiree Games is proud to release Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Edition Update.
- Enjoy the original's 100 levels in their most superior form
- New bonuses, foes, and gameplay adjustments including branching levels and two new characters.. say hello to Womanizer Bob and Mills Wood!
- Equip your champions with eight exciting BATTLEKITS, including the mighty FEDORA KIT DELUXE with its permanent triple fire
- Twin stick controls
- A refreshed hard-hitting soundtrack by Blackbella
- Use teleports to visit the later, absurdly difficult levels
Note: as of January 2023 we have dropped support for the Linux version of the game.
Changed files in this update