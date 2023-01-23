 Skip to content

Neckbeards: Basement Arena update for 23 January 2023

Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Update

Last edited by Wendy

Neckbeards: Basement Arena has reached five years on Steam. To celebrate, Soiree Games is proud to release Neckbeards: Fifth Anniversary Edition Update.

  • Enjoy the original's 100 levels in their most superior form
  • New bonuses, foes, and gameplay adjustments including branching levels and two new characters.. say hello to Womanizer Bob and Mills Wood!
  • Equip your champions with eight exciting BATTLEKITS, including the mighty FEDORA KIT DELUXE with its permanent triple fire
  • Twin stick controls
  • A refreshed hard-hitting soundtrack by Blackbella
  • Use teleports to visit the later, absurdly difficult levels

Note: as of January 2023 we have dropped support for the Linux version of the game.

