SUFFER 2 update for 23 January 2023

Developer Update / SUFFER 2 v1.1.3 Patch

23 January 2023

SUFFER 2 v1.1.3 Patch Notes

This is just a performance patch that focusses on 4 "problem" levels.

This will be the last patch for awhile, special thanks to my friend Roman whose feedback was invaluable. You really helped make SUFFER 2 the best it could possibly be.

I'm taking a break from game development for awhile. Thank you to everyone for playing my games. This has been a fun and rewarding journey but I am very tired now. I hope everyone has a lot of fun with this game - if you enjoy it please consider recommending it on Steam. Maybe one day I will return to implement additional content if I see that people like SUFFER... But for now I need to rest.

Thank you for everything,
Shawn

