TOTALLY BASEBALL update for 25 January 2023

Patch Notes (v2.5695):

Bug Fixes:

  • Corrected several microphone respawn points so they return to a position within reach that does not overlap with other objects.
  • Fixed some graphical errors.
  • Fixed some sound issues.

Improvements:

  • Repositioned the microphone in the Mid Stadium and Zevo Dome Announcer Booths so they can more easily be grabbed.
  • Reconfigured the options menu to reduce the number of options on a single page.

New and Changed Features:

  • Added an accessibility option for sitting and standing in the options menu.
  • The Christmas event has ended, so the decorations have now been put away for the season.
  • Is it toasty in here? The toaster mask now costs coins to purchase if you don’t already have it unlocked.
  • Enjoy the new Tanuki themed locker room.

