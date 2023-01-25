Patch Notes (v2.5695):

Bug Fixes:
- Corrected several microphone respawn points so they return to a position within reach that does not overlap with other objects.
- Fixed some graphical errors.
- Fixed some sound issues.
Improvements:
- Repositioned the microphone in the Mid Stadium and Zevo Dome Announcer Booths so they can more easily be grabbed.
- Reconfigured the options menu to reduce the number of options on a single page.
New and Changed Features:
- Added an accessibility option for sitting and standing in the options menu.
- The Christmas event has ended, so the decorations have now been put away for the season.
- Is it toasty in here? The toaster mask now costs coins to purchase if you don’t already have it unlocked.
- Enjoy the new Tanuki themed locker room.
