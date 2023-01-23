Patch notes - 23-01-2023

- New hidden achievement
- Fixed a bug where a painting piece could not be picked up
- Fixed a bug where unlimited painting pieces were added to the inventory
- Fixed a bug where the ending cutscene would not trigger
- Fixed a music related bug
- Added a 'new game' and 'continue' button
- Added a function to open the menu in-game with 'Tab'
- Updated the controls page in the menu
- Updated intro cutscene so the player can not pick up items during said cutscene
