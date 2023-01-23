 Skip to content

I Won't Forget Hue update for 23 January 2023

Patch notes - 23-01-2023

23 January 2023 · Build 10385527

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New hidden achievement
  • Fixed a bug where a painting piece could not be picked up
  • Fixed a bug where unlimited painting pieces were added to the inventory
  • Fixed a bug where the ending cutscene would not trigger
  • Fixed a music related bug
  • Added a 'new game' and 'continue' button
  • Added a function to open the menu in-game with 'Tab'
  • Updated the controls page in the menu
  • Updated intro cutscene so the player can not pick up items during said cutscene

