 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Half-Life 2: VR Mod update for 23 January 2023

Half-Life 2: VR Mod - Episode One is scheduled to release in Q1 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10385491 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

we have been busy behind the scenes to prepare the episodes for a VR release. Today, we are finally ready to announce that Episode One is scheduled to release later in Q1 2023!
The episodes will get separate Steam pages, similar to the original episodes. The pages are currently in preparation, and we will update you as soon as they are available.

In the meantime, to celebrate with you, we have prepared this short announcement trailer for your enjoyment:

  • The Source VR Mod Team

Changed depots in 3.00 branch

View more data in app history for build 10385491
Half-Life 2: VR Depot 658921
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link