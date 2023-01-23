Half-Life 2: VR Mod - Episode One is scheduled to release in Q1 2023

Hello everyone,

we have been busy behind the scenes to prepare the episodes for a VR release. Today, we are finally ready to announce that Episode One is scheduled to release later in Q1 2023!

The episodes will get separate Steam pages, similar to the original episodes. The pages are currently in preparation, and we will update you as soon as they are available.

In the meantime, to celebrate with you, we have prepared this short announcement trailer for your enjoyment: