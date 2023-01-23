v1.8.2 - Don't Let's Start

Changelog:
- New advanced start screen visuals
- Additional new sound effects
- New gems
- Fixed infinite spell bug
- Endless mode difficulty fix
- Additional fast-forward speed added (3x)
- Added tutorial pop-ups to interface screens
- Fixed lopsided guard spawn in first wave
- Inventory reordering fix
- Snake undo is now per segment (if added with the mouse), and now enabled on right-click
- New minions
- Minion stat and cost rebalance
- Book of names performance fix
- Locked cards will now tell you if they're locked because it's the demo or you haven't gotten the score yet
Changed files in this update