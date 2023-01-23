 Skip to content

Tower Escape update for 23 January 2023

v1.8.2 - Don't Let's Start

Build 10385363 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New advanced start screen visuals
  • Additional new sound effects
  • New gems
  • Fixed infinite spell bug
  • Endless mode difficulty fix
  • Additional fast-forward speed added (3x)
  • Added tutorial pop-ups to interface screens
  • Fixed lopsided guard spawn in first wave
  • Inventory reordering fix
  • Snake undo is now per segment (if added with the mouse), and now enabled on right-click
  • New minions
  • Minion stat and cost rebalance
  • Book of names performance fix
  • Locked cards will now tell you if they're locked because it's the demo or you haven't gotten the score yet

