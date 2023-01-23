The Invitational Event starts this weekend!

Hello Travelers!

March 9th is getting closer by the minute. With only a bit over a month left, that means It's getting time for pre-patch events!

Everything is kicking off this Friday, January 27th, with the Invitational event! For this event, many of your favorite Last Epoch streamers will playing and streaming the internal test version of Last Epoch Patch 0.9.0 - Convergence.

If you've been paying attention to our streams and dev blogs, there will still be all sorts of new features to catch, including balance changes to almost every skill, item changes, more than a dozen new unique items, visual reworks, new music and SFX, and more! So make sure to tune into your favorite content creator this weekend to get their point of view on Multiplayer and Patch 0.9.0 Convergence.

Here is a short list (though it's not final) of content creators who you should be able to catch throughout the weekend streaming!

Presented in no particular order:

After this event, make sure to keep your eyes peeled on our social media channels as we will then be posting more information regarding the February 2nd Pack the Server party, open to all Last Epoch owners. This will include information on how to get your account registered and put in queue for the event!

Finally, on Feb 23rd will be the Multiplayer Open Beta Weekend, which will feature a special trial version of Last Epoch available to all steam users to try out Patch 0.9 and multiplayer up to Chapter 5! So if you’ve been watching Last Epoch, and have been waiting for an opportunity to give it a try, this event will provide you an opportunity to not only try out Last Epoch, but also the upcoming patch!

We're again really excited about these events, and hope to see you all this weekend with the first Pre-patch event!