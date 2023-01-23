Patch v1.0.9h in Public Beta

Share · View all patches · Build 10385259 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 21:09:11 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

1.0.9h - PUBLIC BETA

NOTE: Game saves in this beta ARE compatible with the last patch (1.0.9g). Multiplayer is also compatible, so you can play with others who have 1.0.9g.

BETA 2

IMPROVEMENTS:

Many improvements to memory management, making the game more rigorous about clearing out excessive memory usage, especially when returning to main menu and then starting or loading another game, and during longer sessions, especially in Lost River. Players with good GPUs and 8 to 16 GB of RAM may see general performance improvements as well.

During Raise Pups quest, icons on the World Map for abandoned dens are now darkened some.

In Account: Friends panel, Unfriend button changed to Modify, with options to unfriend or block that player.

BUGS FIXED:

Mate sometimes clips through cattle ranch fence.

NPC wolves can get into trouble in silver mine.

When loading a save inside the silver mine, the mine interior model is still loading and so visibly pops into view.

A few dens in Lost River don't glow, or barely glow, in scent view.

Player-wolf can get stuck in closed-off room in Merriweather house. (Possibly fixed.)

On Basic Sky & Vegetation mode, lighting brightens when going into Photo Mode when indoors.

Many minor water and terrain issues.

