Cambrian Dawn update for 23 January 2023

The Biological Weapons Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello again! I just finished up a brand new content update for Cambrian Dawn, so without wasting any more time...


The Speculative "Veloducator Shrimp"!
Even though it is NOT a shrimp, the Veloducator shares a similar weapon to a modern day animal called the Pistol Shrimp, which uses a modified claw to deliver potent shockwaves to kill prey.

The Veloducator uses this weapon to quickly dispatch its victims at short range, making it a potent form of defense and offense.


The Speculative "Pummelhead Lobopod"!
This freaky animal uses its enhanced vision and smaller size to avoid large predators... but don't let its size fool you; this is a predator too!

Pummelhead Lobopods use a pair of hardened, club-like appendages to batter prey with extreme force!
Armored animals beware, as he does 2x increased damage to armored opponents.

Until next time, Enjoy the update everyone!

