Playground Update – Notes

–New EXPERIMENTAL™ playground.

–3 new Items to hold such as a knife (no audio).

–Slight changes made to the movement on the playground.

–Interesting new bugs.

–Temporary removal of the time leaderboard because part of the codebase was lost.

Originally I had internally decided to never update the game again & instead work on something new. Meanwhile, i saw some people continue to make comments asking for an update. Your feedback matters and it will decide whether or not more improvements will follow. This update is not polished at all. There is currently no objective on the playground. But the new mechanics & weapons could be in the future merged with a new game title.

If you've read this far, then you should subscribe to the youtube channel. This is important.



