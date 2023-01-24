 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Zoomer update for 24 January 2023

Playground Update – Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10385192 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

–New EXPERIMENTAL™ playground.
–3 new Items to hold such as a knife (no audio).
–Slight changes made to the movement on the playground.
–Interesting new bugs.
–Temporary removal of the time leaderboard because part of the codebase was lost.

Originally I had internally decided to never update the game again & instead work on something new. Meanwhile, i saw some people continue to make comments asking for an update. Your feedback matters and it will decide whether or not more improvements will follow. This update is not polished at all. There is currently no objective on the playground. But the new mechanics & weapons could be in the future merged with a new game title.

If you've read this far, then you should subscribe to the youtube channel. This is important. ːkoimusu1ː

.

Changed files in this update

CityZoomer Content Depot 1745791
  • Loading history…
City Zoomer Mac Depot Depot 1745792
  • Loading history…
City Zoomer Linux Depot Depot 1745793
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link