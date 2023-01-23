Fixes and price drop.

Listening to the comments of the community, one of the complaints was that the price of the game was high for an early access, however, it has several hours of content, exceeding the average for the genre. Even so, I have decided to lower the price for this stage of early access, making it more affordable and with the commitment of being able to have a good final version of it.

(This will be reflected in a few hours).

-Fixed the bug that caused various sounds to continue playing even when loading the game.

-Fixed bug where weapons would re-equip on reload even if they were no longer in inventory.

-Adjusted the option that allowed to open the inventory when loading the tunnel scene.

-Adjustments to certain animations in combat and cinematics.