New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.535_LiteNetLib_Fix

This one fixes a regression in the prior build that broke LiteNetLib networking for the game, and it also includes some balance work on the hangars in DLC2, and some additions to the Dyson Sidekick mod.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

