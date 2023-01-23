 Skip to content

AI War 2 update for 23 January 2023

5.535 LiteNetLib Fix

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.535_LiteNetLib_Fix

This one fixes a regression in the prior build that broke LiteNetLib networking for the game, and it also includes some balance work on the hangars in DLC2, and some additions to the Dyson Sidekick mod.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)

Changed files in this update

