23 January 2023

Hello people,

In this update I modified the following items:

expanded the ranking view on the home screen to 10 positions

fixed a bug in the positioning of messages in windowed mode

added a little bounce to the ball, which increased the sense of realism (and the difficulty)

let me know what you think of the changes, especially the physics of the ball

thanks for playing

Alexandre Laredo