Hotfix for spending percentages failing to save

v1.2.0.6
- Fixed a bug where spending percentages could occasionally get saved incorrectly leading to various issues.
- 'Double your yield' opportunities now check for completion whenever a city is built or grown.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
v1.2.0.6
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update