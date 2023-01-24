 Skip to content

Ozymandias update for 24 January 2023

Hotfix for spending percentages failing to save

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.2.0.6

  • Fixed a bug where spending percentages could occasionally get saved incorrectly leading to various issues.
  • 'Double your yield' opportunities now check for completion whenever a city is built or grown.

