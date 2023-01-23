 Skip to content

AColony update for 23 January 2023

v0.1.003

Build 10384908 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,
a new patch is out with some additions (v0.1.003):

  • all french translations are added now
  • last parts of russian translation are already in work

Cheers!

