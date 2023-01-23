 Skip to content

WTC : Relentless Protagonist update for 23 January 2023

Small update

23 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As per a suggestion from the forums, the icons for the Gender Selection screen have been updated. In addition, social media icons have been added to the title screen.

