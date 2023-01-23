 Skip to content

James Peris 2: The fountain of eternal drunkenness - UNCUT AND UNCENSORED update for 23 January 2023

v1.04u

v1.04u · Build 10384778

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor bugfixes.
It is possible that existing savegames from previous versions could cause crashes. It is recommended to start a new game.
Es posible que los savegames existentes de anteriores versiones puedan provocar fallos. Se recomienda iniciar partida nueva.

