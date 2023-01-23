Fleshport Anniversary & New Year's Republishing Update!

The day has come! Fleshport’s Anniversary & New Year’s Republishing is finally live and ready for you! Thank you all for your patience and well-wishes the past year. This update has been a bit more of a arduous task than I initially projected it would be, but it has been a fun and educational experience none-the-less.

Since my last update, Fleshport has achieved enough reviews to receive a positive rating on Steam. I am absolutely overjoyed and grateful to everyone who has taken the time to praise and critique my game. I have received some of the most moving messages, both privately and publicly, about my work. There is nothing I find more accomplishing than to create something that people enjoy.

• On a New Game + file, you can access a collection of concept art with commentary through the menu.

• On a New Game + file, a “secret ending” is available if the player [spoiler]commits to a “vegan” existence- So no eating or using meat![/spoiler]

• A new location has been added to the game: Pixel Pup’s Arcade!

• On a New Game + file, the jukebox in the arcade is working and you can select any tracks from the Fleshport OST to listen to while you play the minigames.

• There are three short minigames the player can explore and beat.

• Four big plushies are available to win and add to the prize room.

• There’s a claw machine that allows you to win different prizes, including one of the big plushies.

• Six new items have been added to the game.

• A new character, Otto, now exists in this world!

• Sadie has some new lines if you catch her at the right place and time.

General Fixes and Implementations

• The infamous rat behind Burger Blip will lose aggro on the player if the player leaves the map to return to the forest.

• Added some decorative sprites in already existing places of the game, like the Foo Dogs in The Family Loft.

• While playing through New Game +, [spoiler]if the player has Pugly following them, he’d sometimes get in the way of moving certain objects. He should no longer do this anywhere.[/spoiler]

• There were some pathfinding issues with the Blonde Doll in Nevire’s mansion that should be corrected now.

• Towards the end of the game, when the player reaches the [spoiler]Mirror Room[/spoiler], new graphics and dialogue has been implemented to hopefully give the player some more direction as to how to move forward.

• More dialogue/writing errors have been corrected.

• A few graphical errors have been corrected.

If you’ve enjoyed the game, it’d mean a lot to me if you could leave a positive review and to tell others about it. Thank you for playing and supporting Fleshport!