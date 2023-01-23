 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SailSim update for 23 January 2023

Achievements & Leader Boards Complete

Share · View all patches · Build 10384733 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Am happy to announce that all Achievements and Leader boards are now fully functional. Find them all and check your score in the Community Hub.

Am off to watch a movie now and another day will bring another challenge to achieve for SailSim.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2004651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link