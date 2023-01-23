 Skip to content

Makis Adventure update for 23 January 2023

Big Bug Fix Update [Part 1]

Share · View all patches · Build 10384650 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Bugs got fixed and Player Feedback got built into the game! Final Patch (Part 2) will go live later today or early tomorrow! Thank you for the patience! Please feel free to continue reporting Bugs! It really helps me a lot!

