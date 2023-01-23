 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survive Me Miolhr update for 23 January 2023

Patch 20.8.6.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10384634 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome back Miolhrians!
Working hard out there and surviving I hope?

Patch 20.8.6.1 is Now Live!

We bring back our tool bag to fix a few things with our last Major update..

-Pets are no longer Knocked Out when you return them to their devices!
-This will help new players!
-NEW Rebirth Plus Kit added and can be used to revive pets and restore stamina!
-Basic Rebirth Kits are now craft able!
-Introduction Updates
-Tutorial Updates!

-and multiple other fixes!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company

Changed files in this update

Miolhr Full Game Depot 418431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link