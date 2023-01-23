Share · View all patches · Build 10384634 · Last edited 23 January 2023 – 18:52:03 UTC by Wendy

Welcome back Miolhrians!

Working hard out there and surviving I hope?

Patch 20.8.6.1 is Now Live!

We bring back our tool bag to fix a few things with our last Major update..

-Pets are no longer Knocked Out when you return them to their devices!

-This will help new players!

-NEW Rebirth Plus Kit added and can be used to revive pets and restore stamina!

-Basic Rebirth Kits are now craft able!

-Introduction Updates

-Tutorial Updates!

-and multiple other fixes!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company