Update 0.4.0

Hi to all,
I made a map for you where Creative Mode is.
It's an empty arena ready.
- Go into the building and get your backpack.
- Point to the miniature of the house and choose what you want to gift.
- Build your own Arena and then wall off the infinite materials.
- Save your Arena : ARENA READY
- Go to the main menu
- Host your saved arena and never save again.
- Invite opponents and enjoy the battle!
Build your own map - State as you like and then start the battle!
You can then either share your creation in the community or upload a video to Youtube ːsteamthumbsupː
FussyCraft
