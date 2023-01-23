 Skip to content

Zombie Land - Survival update for 23 January 2023

Update 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10384627 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi to all,

I made a map for you where Creative Mode is.
It's an empty arena ready.

  1. Go into the building and get your backpack.
  2. Point to the miniature of the house and choose what you want to gift.
  3. Build your own Arena and then wall off the infinite materials.
  4. Save your Arena : ARENA READY
  5. Go to the main menu
  6. Host your saved arena and never save again.
  7. Invite opponents and enjoy the battle!

Build your own map - State as you like and then start the battle!

You can then either share your creation in the community or upload a video to Youtube ːsteamthumbsupː
FussyCraft

