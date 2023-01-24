Free to Play Patch 7 Hotfix 1 released



[h1Free To Play Patch 7 Hotfix 1[/h1]

We're releasing a small hotfix to a few minor issues identified after releasing Free To Play Patch 7. We'll continue to address major issues that affect Workshop, SourceMod or the Stats system, as well as any crashes that are reported to us.

Special thanks to Prohorov Ilja for testing SourceMod support on his server!

Changes since Free To Play Patch 7

Changelog

Bug Fixes