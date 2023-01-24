 Skip to content

Blade Symphony update for 24 January 2023

Free to Play Patch 7 Hotfix 1 released

Patch 7 Hotfix 1 released

24 January 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community


[h1Free To Play Patch 7 Hotfix 1[/h1]
We're releasing a small hotfix to a few minor issues identified after releasing Free To Play Patch 7. We'll continue to address major issues that affect Workshop, SourceMod or the Stats system, as well as any crashes that are reported to us.

Special thanks to Prohorov Ilja for testing SourceMod support on his server!

Changes since Free To Play Patch 7

Changelog

Bug Fixes

  • Addressed problem preventing multiple SourceMod plugins from working.
  • Allowed Source engine server plugins to load on listen servers by default.
  • Fixed Discord Rich Presence integration not displaying images in-app.

