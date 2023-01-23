Open "diving" system and optimize layout

Hello everyone, due to the gradual progress of bug repair, the current version has become stable (but it still needs a lot of optimization in the future), so the patch update for the purpose of bug repair will gradually slow down, it is expected to be updated every 2 to 5 days (excluding monthly big change update), thank you for your feedback!
-
Open the "diving" system
-
Optimize chart centering Angle (vertical axis 0.5) and display at the top
-
Optimize the EntityID allocation algorithm
-
Fix plan archive partial missing exception
-
Exchange the position of the left information panel such as world coordinates and modes (add ICONS) with the right button column
Changed files in this update