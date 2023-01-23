Open "diving" system and optimize layout

Hello everyone, due to the gradual progress of bug repair, the current version has become stable (but it still needs a lot of optimization in the future), so the patch update for the purpose of bug repair will gradually slow down, it is expected to be updated every 2 to 5 days (excluding monthly big change update), thank you for your feedback!

Open the "diving" system

Optimize chart centering Angle (vertical axis 0.5) and display at the top

Optimize the EntityID allocation algorithm

Fix plan archive partial missing exception

Exchange the position of the left information panel such as world coordinates and modes (add ICONS) with the right button column