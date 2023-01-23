Before you get all excited be sure to update also any DLC's you might have laying around - otherwise weird things might happen!
Ok, with that out of the way - here it is. Long awaited Sayouri update. Enjoy!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Before you get all excited be sure to update also any DLC's you might have laying around - otherwise weird things might happen!
Ok, with that out of the way - here it is. Long awaited Sayouri update. Enjoy!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update