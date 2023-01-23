 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 23 January 2023

Sayouri Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10384470 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before you get all excited be sure to update also any DLC's you might have laying around - otherwise weird things might happen!

Ok, with that out of the way - here it is. Long awaited Sayouri update. Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2165611
  • Loading history…
Depot 2190360
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link