Moons of Ardan update for 23 January 2023

Version 0.9.4.1 released January 23, 2023

Version 0.9.4.1 released January 23, 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • SR-2501: Fixed a crash that occurred when a Multi-Output assembler without a selected recipe was destroyed.
  • SR-2503: Fixed a crash and added logging in Pandora.Managers.CitizenManager+<MoveCitizen>
  • SR-2201: Fixed a crash and added logging in Pandora.Citizens.TransporterComponent.CancelTransport()

