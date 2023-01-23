- SR-2501: Fixed a crash that occurred when a Multi-Output assembler without a selected recipe was destroyed.
- SR-2503: Fixed a crash and added logging in Pandora.Managers.CitizenManager+<MoveCitizen>
- SR-2201: Fixed a crash and added logging in Pandora.Citizens.TransporterComponent.CancelTransport()
Moons of Ardan update for 23 January 2023
Version 0.9.4.1 released January 23, 2023
Patchnotes
