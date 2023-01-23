Poly Skies is OUT NOW!

Why now?

The Steam Base Builder Fest is now underway and I thought this would be a great time to release alongside it. I have also created a bundle that included the prequel, Poly Towns, for a 15% discount when buying as a bundle.

What's next?

Content and bug fixes, these are both my top priority right now. I didn't have time to implement every feature I have on my TODO list. I will create a pinned discussion to show and keep track of what content is upcoming.

As always, please leave feedback in the discussion area or on my Discord. I am always happy to listen and help. I am a one man development team, it gives me great joy to make games and hear what you think!

Matt.