Mischievous Monday #24

Welcome back wretched. :]

A rather general one this update, with a focus on various QoL and squashing bugs that have been building up. Still a fair amount of little bits and bobs to sort out and I'd like to make a start on the art assets for the new final game mode, so next couple of Monday updates might not be the usual size and probably won't be adding anything too big so I can get the game in fighting shape for the full release.

A new boss has been added called the Werewolf Prince. He can appear at the end of stage 6 delivering some sharp claw combos and wolf friendoes. There's the usual achievement for putting him on a leash too.

Beast Whisperer class stuff...

Added a new meta called Entame Werewolves, which allows you to raise the Werewolf Prince, Werewolf, and Bestial Boy minions.

Tamed Scurry meta: Each different Tamed minion now boosts the aura size.

Bestial Aura meta: Each different Tamed minion now boosts the aura size.

Electro Totem minion: You now only need 2 Ratties to raise it. They can now target meanies off screen and their attack damage has been boosted. They can now spawn anywhere on the map if the middle area has too many of them.

Goliath Cyclopian minion: They now swipe their big meaty club.

Bouncy Warble minion: Its bubble attack speed wasn't benefiting from Haste or Meld Mime.

Ghoul minion: It's description didn't reference its Occult Health regen ability.

Snake Wyrm minion: Added a slight delay to their offscreen turning based on how many you have so they aren't all in sync.

Elden Tree minion: Reduced its movement collision mask size (they tended to get stuck on terrain).

Some misc stuff...

Added 2 new misc achievements: Gardener's World, Giga Giga-Banisher.

Doll Maker class: Added a new meta called Waxenmould Lunatic Fanatic which lets you raise a Lunatic Fanatic minion.

Added 3 new relics: Occult Potion, Deboning Cutlery, Suffering Configuration.

Added 2 new spells: House of Beast, Card Catcher.

Translations: If the game detects a translation.csv file that has over 25 lines then it will now auto-set the Font Type to Super HD and turn off the CRT Screen (so non-english speakers don't have to initially faff around with settings they can't read).

Settings - Visibility: Most now show an example of the selected option, so for example the 'Enemy Outline' option shows an enemy with the current setting (so you don't have to keep going in and out of the settings to see). The order of options have also been re-arranged so the most used ones are first.

Mausoleum Awakening: The boss selection is now randomised if you haven't yet gotten all Player/Hero meta (so you don't get stuck constantly fighting a difficult boss early on).

Creative Plaything - Player Bone Value: You can set it to 0% (useful for testing specific setups).

Giga Banishments: If you remove a Giga Banishment then you now get a magic coin which is used when you next banish an item of that type (so you don't have to spend coins reorganising banishments).

Chi Chakra meta: Added a little circle around you when the Chi Shockwave is active.

Dark Metaman - Darken Regeneration: Added a note where you can find the Blood Bloom (since people didn't realise it was a meta).

Cyclop Exile - Cyclopian Most Wanted: A Giant Cyclop enemy now can't appear until at least stage 3.

Game Over screen: Reworked the button actions so they're more case sensitive (eg when playing a Skirmish if you have all Player/Hero meta then the main action becomes Play Again while the second action becomes Leaderboard. Weekly Challenges now also have a Play Again).

When viewing Most Destructive Minions any minions that aren't currently in the legion have a lowered transparency (eg if they were sacrificed).

Seller and Roaming Traveller events may now not appear if they aren't much use to you (eg the Soul Dealer won't show if you don't have a Soul, while merchants won't show if you have few Coins).

Morgzoloth Diablos minion: Added a slight randomisation to their attack cool down (so their attacks don't sync up if you have more than one).

Deamonous Joker minion: His Snowman ability now won't affect you if you're currently performing an action (eg dashing, casting a spell, charging a super dash/spell).

Deamonous Boomeranger minion: You'll now lose the rangs that orbit around you if the parent deamon is removed (eg sacrificed for a Diablos).

Broken Bones relic: Removed the 'increased chance of being offered Diggers', instead the chance of free Boners has been greatly increased.

Penitence Pin relic: This now gives a random minion type for the Doll Maker and Beast Whisperer classes (previously it just gave them the basic minion).

House of Wax spell: The created minion's speed is now randomised so there's less chance of them all grouping inside each other.

Occult Juvenation spell: Increased the amount of Occult Health that's given, especially at higher power levels.

Cadaver Coffin contraption: This now has a chance of giving you a random normal minion when opened (this replaces its old ability of randomising your minions).

King Gigald end boss - Laser attack: Reduced the laser's collision mask size but increased its Damage (so a bit easier to dash through).

Lunatic Fanatic boss: Reduced the damage his swinging balls do.

Elden Tree enemy: Reduced its movement collision mask size (they tended to get stuck on terrain).

Goliath Cyclopian enemy: They now swipe their big club at you when close.

Ghoul enemy: They now drop blue bones (instead of regular bones).

Online Leaderboards: These now show the current class name when viewing them.

Liche Necromancer class: Reduced the amount of skelly minions needed to unlock this class to 9 (from 11).

Gamepad Button menu icons: If the action buttons are set to shoulder buttons then the Menu Confirm/Back icons will now show the default face buttons instead of the shoulder buttons.

And bug fixes...

Metaman Escapade achievement: It wasn't counting Spellious Hero Souls nor souls already held in a Soul Receptacle.

Mauseleum Hub - Choose Map: The gold gems for reaching NGF loops weren't being saved.

Mauseleum Hub - Fabellia: You could unintendedly swap between hats/cloaks which could cause a crash.

Giga Banishments: The 'Beastraise Ratty' and 'Waxraise Beggary' would still be offered even if Giga Banished. (It will now prevent you from Giga Banishing them in the same way as trying to regular Banish them).

Giga Banishments: If you opened the menu on a banished item then the title/descriptions would treat it as if wasn't banished until the selector was moved.

Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor Rejuvenator meta: Using Deconstruct wasn't giving the correct amount of scrap.

Imp Contraptineer - Contraptor menu: Opening and closing the Escape Menu would unpause the game with the Contraptor menu still open.

Unsanctified Crypt map: Some enemies could get stuck in the top entrances.

Deamonous Boomeranger minion: The rangs that orbit around you weren't counting towards the parent minion's Damage stat.

Barrow Bonebolster spell: It would sometimes not find an applicable minion to level up if you had a lot of minions.

Soul Receptacle contraption: It would stop working if you intercepted a sucked Soul or the Spirit Whispers relic turned the Soul into a Spellious Soul.

Gravestone contraption: If this was created via the Imp class or Contraptor Spirit spell then it wouldn't generate Bones.

Junk Box contraption: It was very unlikely to give you an item.

Treasure Chests: Having a lot of relics would prevent Spell Scrolls from spawning from them.

King Gigald - Second Phase: He was being drawn under the map's foreground layer which would look strange in some maps (eg the Crypt).

Wandering Merchant / Beggar Seller - Traveller Event: They would always use the level 1 relic descriptions even if you already had more than 1 of that relic.

Wandering Merchant - Traveller Event: He would offer a Service Bell even if you had banished it.

Creative Plaything: On the Game Over screen it wasn't showing the Status button tip.

Compendium - Necromancy: The minion types were incorrect past the first page.

Compendium - Necromancy: Beast Tamed minions didn't have a special help tip description.

Online Leaderboards: You couldn't loop through the start/end of maps by pressing up/down.

Playstation Pad: In the Gamepad Controls Settings the left/right triggers weren't showing the correct name and buttons.

Enjoy! :]