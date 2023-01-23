Penkura Main and Midway Branch Merging.

Dev-Com

Hello, world! Penkura is moving to the next stage of development, we are merging Midway Branch with the Main Branch.

We are happy to announce that all the required systems created on the Midway Branch are ready to be transferred to the Main Branch. After 50 patches in the Midway Branch, the save system, AI navigation system, level streamable mission system, and all version adjustment systems are ready for the transfer.

With this patch, Main Branch will take over Midway Branch (Until heavy-duty testing is required Midway Branch won't be used anymore).

If everything will go as smoothly as we hope and patch merging won't provide any problems, in a week, we will be releasing another patch which will be 0.2.0.

All saved files made on Midway Branch will adjust themselves to the Main branch, restarting player progression is NOT required. (Old Main Branch saves should also adjust themselves for the new patch version, the player is required to load the save through the legacy system and just create a new save).

With this patch we are also adding a new game feature and item, P.G.E (Portable Geological Extraction) from now on players will be able to not only use Ore Extractors to extract ore or minerals from the underground veins but also find and extract a small ore/mineral clusters usually found in caves, close to ore veins and near rock formations.

This should help balance out the early game and provide a safer way for players to gather minerals without worrying about power consumption.

Although still not fully ready we can already show the Monotrain that will be used by the player to travel between the levels, the train is already in the game but until the release of 0.2.0, it's unusable.

We are also moving our Roadmap, to our main official website, this roadmap will be updated based on the player feedback and content priority, but it will represent what we want to achieve in different stages of Penkura development. Of course, any questions related to the roadmap can be asked here on Steam or in our official Discord Channel (we are always happy to answer any questions related to the future of the project).

Lastly, we want to inform you that with this patch we are introducing the last major improvement to the save system, from now on we the developers will be able to adjust items, NPC, and even structure positions that players already interacted with and saved data in.

In short, we can redesign entire bases and massive content locations without the need for players to start the game from scratch, this is a key feature that will allow us to release patches more frequently without worrying about breaking players' saves.

We want to thank each and every player that helped us find bugs and errors in the Midway Branch. Even though the community is not big, we are happy that it is of the highest quality.

And as always, for more information regarding the latest technical support, patches, and updates please join our Discord Community.

LINK ----> https://discord.gg/2ukYHQm

Till the next Dev-Com over and out.

Penkura Main Branch Adjustment

⊞ Bugs/Errors ⊞

◈ 50 patches worth of bug and error fixes.

◈ Fix for player suit material not changing when taking over the bot.

◈ Doors UI didn't activate their visual effect on use.

◈ Temple Sphere didn't have a proper name.

◈ Player was able to see himself when using interactable objects very close to the screen.

◈ Fixed minor spelling errors.

◈ Player snapped back to the previous position after using the keypad.

⊞ Improvements / changes / additions ⊞

◈ 50 patches worth of Improvements changes and additions.

◈ When activating Lazarus player will be kicked out of the screen rather than be forced to wait until the animation is finished.

◈ From now on, the player is able to use his keyboard to type on the Keypads.

◈ Added new item to the game (P.G.E)

◈ P.G.E added to blueprint materialization list.

◈ Player is now able to extract ore from caves, rock formations, and some parts of Ore Veins.

◈ Bot will now provide an additional signal when returning to the base or turning off.

◈ Improved camera field of view to minimize glitches related to player eyes seeing through some of the walls.

◈ Ore Clusters added to the game level.

◈ Mineral Clusters added to the game level.