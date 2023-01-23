Major Update 37 - Solid Improvements

Hey Everyone,
Hope your staying warm during these cold winter days. It feels great to be back to work on Medieval Kingdom Wars, and today we have a major update 37 for you - improving things across the board. New new features, improvements, polish and balancing,
This update includes another layer of performance improvements, fixes to the last rare crash bugs, lots of GUI improvements, long-requested info popups with stats for the world map, a lot of balancing polish. On top of that we have redesigned the auto-resolve system, improve a lot of translations, and did a huge rebalance of both combat and world map gameplay and stats.
Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.
And now lets take a look at what this Major Update 37 has in store. Please keep in mind we are doing final testing on 3 big features/improvements listed at the top of the list. They will be released tomorrow is a follow up update.
- New cinematic camera on the world map when entering towns or battles will zoom in on the action (disabled until tomorrow)
- Major visual GUI improvements to chancellor window – lord and king portraits will not flash (disabled until tomorrow)
- Visual GUI improvements to world map GUI – unit portraits will not flash when using town or army GUI (disabled until tomorrow)
- Fixed rare crash busy when loading big town levels from world map
- Fixed rare crash on loading screen to the world map
- Fixed rare crash when loading a level from Skirmish
- Fixed a number of rare crashes during combat
- Decreased loading time for entering towns or hamlets
- Major improvement to tutorial, fixed various places player could get stuck
- Reworked world map tutorial chapter 3 to make it a lot easier to get through
- Controlling allied or your kingdom armies can be activated with double left click on the world map
- Translated some of the newly added text to all 6 supported languages
- Improved Russian translation of the game
- Mouse over each resource on the world map counters now gives complete breakdown of various categories adding or consuming each resource
- Kingdoms name is now shown on the world map army and town interface – so player can easily figure out who certain army or town belongs to
- Towns now show text on wall control points – making them easy to find, especially for new players
- Full rebalance of the Auto-resolve to make it work a lot better and be a lot more realistic
- Auto-resolve will now often leave units wounded but not dead
- All in all a lot of performance and video card usage improvements
- Re-enabled used of cheat codes.
- To use cheats Press F8 or open chat window (Enter key does it as well), and type in /food or /wood or /stone or /silver to get 5000 of that resources added (up to the storage capacity)
- Using cheatcodes adds cheater tag to the campaign they are used on
- Campaigns marked as cheaters will not earn Steam achievements
- Chill Mode checkmarks stay checked on create new campaign screen when scrolling through kingdoms
- Fixed a big balancing issue where siege equipment would produce wood, instead of consuming it for upkeep
- Major rebalance of many world map stats and gameplay
- Major rebalance of combat and relations between units
- Fixed several translation bugs with unit and nation names
- Greater Worlds Portuguese translation now fully complete
- Fixed various bugs with camera controls not operating correctly
- Fix rare issue with camera jumping across the map
- Fix issue with loosing controls of units in some situatinos and having to reload scenario
