Major Update 37 - Solid Improvements

Hey Everyone,

Hope your staying warm during these cold winter days. It feels great to be back to work on Medieval Kingdom Wars, and today we have a major update 37 for you - improving things across the board. New new features, improvements, polish and balancing,

This update includes another layer of performance improvements, fixes to the last rare crash bugs, lots of GUI improvements, long-requested info popups with stats for the world map, a lot of balancing polish. On top of that we have redesigned the auto-resolve system, improve a lot of translations, and did a huge rebalance of both combat and world map gameplay and stats.

Also please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.

And now lets take a look at what this Major Update 37 has in store. Please keep in mind we are doing final testing on 3 big features/improvements listed at the top of the list. They will be released tomorrow is a follow up update.