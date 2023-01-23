0.9 Update Is Out Now!

- Added 2 more playable stations.
- You can now build more than one station.
- Each station has different stats and limitations.
- Every station is fully simulated even if you are not managing them.
- Reputation system has been reworked, now requiring more tasks to be completed to level up.
- The overview panel has been completely reworked to show a lot more information in a more neatly categorised way.
- Employee system has been reworked to work with multiple station support.
- Billboard system has been reworked. It is now much more intuitive with its own panel.
- Customer thought system has been reworked to provide more accurate feedback.
- Station policies have been partially changed to work with multiple station support.
- The galaxy map is no longer limited by a grid system.
- Added parallax effect and some neat shaders to make the galaxy look more beautiful than ever.
- Building jump gates are much easier and more understandable with the new drag-and-drop system.
- Ships moving across the jump gates are now visible.
- Removed the jump gate connection mode because it is no longer needed.
- Every customer is fully simulated across the galaxy, no matter which station you are managing at the moment.
- Every single event is fully simulated even if you are away.
- Every customer is trackable from the moment they leave their home system, to the moment they leave your station.
- Electricity can now be stored in batteries.
- Electricity now needs to be connected manually in the new electricity connection mode.
- New building: Simple Battery.
- New building: Advanced Battery.
- New building: Electricity Distributor.
- Customers now have gradually increasing needs.
- Customer types are determined by a complex system influenced by many things, such as the home system of the customers.
- The UI has been reworked.
- Pleasing the customers from a city/system will increase your relationship with that authority.
- High relationship authorities will gradually send more customers.
- Space missions have been temporarily removed. Rework is still in progress.
- Stations now receive customers from time to time even when they're not connected to any city/system.
- Most buildings have been rebalanced.
- Research tree has been modified to work with the multiple stations.
- Less notification spam.
- Parks and temples now increase the attractiveness of the surrounding buildings.
- Language support has been temporarily removed due to increased development times. They will be reintroduced very very soon.
- Items have been removed.
- Stock trading has been removed.
- Marketing campaigns have been removed. Marketing now works through broadcast buildings.
