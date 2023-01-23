 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Space Station Tycoon update for 23 January 2023

0.9 Update Is Out Now!

Share · View all patches · Build 10384242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community



  • Added 2 more playable stations.
  • You can now build more than one station.
  • Each station has different stats and limitations.
  • Every station is fully simulated even if you are not managing them.

  • Reputation system has been reworked, now requiring more tasks to be completed to level up.
  • The overview panel has been completely reworked to show a lot more information in a more neatly categorised way.
  • Employee system has been reworked to work with multiple station support.
  • Billboard system has been reworked. It is now much more intuitive with its own panel.
  • Customer thought system has been reworked to provide more accurate feedback.
  • Station policies have been partially changed to work with multiple station support.

  • The galaxy map is no longer limited by a grid system.
  • Added parallax effect and some neat shaders to make the galaxy look more beautiful than ever.
  • Building jump gates are much easier and more understandable with the new drag-and-drop system.
  • Ships moving across the jump gates are now visible.
  • Removed the jump gate connection mode because it is no longer needed.

  • Every customer is fully simulated across the galaxy, no matter which station you are managing at the moment.
  • Every single event is fully simulated even if you are away.
  • Every customer is trackable from the moment they leave their home system, to the moment they leave your station.

  • Electricity can now be stored in batteries.
  • Electricity now needs to be connected manually in the new electricity connection mode.
  • New building: Simple Battery.
  • New building: Advanced Battery.
  • New building: Electricity Distributor.

  • Customers now have gradually increasing needs.
  • Customer types are determined by a complex system influenced by many things, such as the home system of the customers.

  • The UI has been reworked.
  • Pleasing the customers from a city/system will increase your relationship with that authority.
  • High relationship authorities will gradually send more customers.
  • Space missions have been temporarily removed. Rework is still in progress.
  • Stations now receive customers from time to time even when they're not connected to any city/system.
  • Most buildings have been rebalanced.
  • Research tree has been modified to work with the multiple stations.
  • Less notification spam.
  • Parks and temples now increase the attractiveness of the surrounding buildings.
  • Language support has been temporarily removed due to increased development times. They will be reintroduced very very soon.
  • Items have been removed.
  • Stock trading has been removed.
  • Marketing campaigns have been removed. Marketing now works through broadcast buildings.

Changed files in this update

Space Station Tycoon Depot 1324271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link