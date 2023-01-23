0.98 - Volumetric Lighting and Melee Improvements

Withering Rooms 0.98

New Features

A new quality level for the Graphics Options has been added - "Very High".

The "Very High" quality level enables volumetric lighting for all rooms. This effect is more subtle in brightly lit areas but affects outdoor and dark/dusty areas dramatically.

If you are on a desktop PC and were previously on "High" your setting will automatically be set to "Very High", as most gaming PCs should be able to run the new setting well - adjust it back down or turn down another setting(such as resolution scale or anti aliasing level) if you encounter performance issues. Steam Deck continues to default to "High".

Additionally:

The NPCs in the Attic Prison and East Attic Stairwell in Chapter 3 & 4 now sell items relevant to Spell and Melee respectively

Added the Spiked Coffin Shield, which inflicts bleeding build up on those who attack you while blocking with it

Balance Changes

Shield durability now increases with Poise

Poise damage no longer counts against shield durability

The transition to blocking has been made faster and smoother

The transitions into and out of melee attacks has been faster and smoother

The Old King boss is no longer repeatable, and drops more Ancient Blood

Monsters now gain a brief window of poise invulnerability(also known as hyper armor in some games) after their poise breaks to help prevent them from becoming stunlocked

Bloody Ring now inflicts much less bleed buildup on the wearer

Gold Hunter's Ring has a lower boost to Projectile Damage

Castle Ring gives less Poise

The church boss has been made more fair for pure melee builds

Bug Fixes