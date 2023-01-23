 Skip to content

TFM: The First Men update for 23 January 2023

TFM Major Update 📜 Version 0.6.0

Version 0.6.0

We are thrilled to announce that TFM: The First Men's first major update, v0.6.0, is now available! ːreimpressedː

Since the release, we have been working to enhance the onboarding process, and we'll keep doing so in the coming months. For more details, check the updated Early Access Roadmap.

We hope you enjoy these additions and are excited about what's to come! ːreexcitedː

TFM will be on sale with a 20% discount during the Steam Base Builder Fest; don't forget to post or update your review! ːgearthumbsupː

Thank you so much to everyone who has helped us improve the game during Early Access! Please keep the feedback coming! ːhappyheartː

