Hotfix 0.17.3 - Boss Nerfed

The recently added boss could lead to very difficult and unexpected situations were his AOE damage quickly destroyed defences, especially on easier missions he was still to hard.
- Boss zombie difficulty reduced. Does not spawn on very easy mission anymore.
- Damage and health scaling greatly reduced, more than 50% reduced. Different settings for each difficulty mission. Is in general way easier to deal with, but has a few zombies coming with him to keep the boss waves interesting.
- Boss appears every 20 nights on easy mission instead of previous 18.
- Melt speed increased greatly, before he could take multiple days to melt
- Updated the mission info texts accordingly.
- Tower health greatly increased to avoid on hit destruction, especially freeze towers are really bulky now.
- Boss can not be put into frozen zombie storage anymore
- Using tools to draw areas include the starting tile now.
- Automatic smeltery missing material lead to not buildable bug is fixed.
Changed files in this update