Hotfix 0.17.3 - Boss Nerfed

The recently added boss could lead to very difficult and unexpected situations were his AOE damage quickly destroyed defences, especially on easier missions he was still to hard.

Boss zombie difficulty reduced. Does not spawn on very easy mission anymore.

Damage and health scaling greatly reduced, more than 50% reduced. Different settings for each difficulty mission. Is in general way easier to deal with, but has a few zombies coming with him to keep the boss waves interesting.

Boss appears every 20 nights on easy mission instead of previous 18.

Melt speed increased greatly, before he could take multiple days to melt

Updated the mission info texts accordingly.

Tower health greatly increased to avoid on hit destruction, especially freeze towers are really bulky now.

Boss can not be put into frozen zombie storage anymore

Using tools to draw areas include the starting tile now.

Automatic smeltery missing material lead to not buildable bug is fixed.