Trailmakers New Expansion: Airborne ✈️

Hello builder 🛠️

Get ready for a new Trailmakers Expansion: Airborne

Biggest map in Trailmakers universe 🗺️

in Trailmakers universe 🗺️ New Campaign and Story 🖋️

and Story 🖋️ New Combat mechanics & Weapons 🔫

mechanics & Weapons 🔫 Enemies (Air Pirates) 🏴‍☠️

(Air Pirates) 🏴‍☠️ Friendly NPCs 💛

💛 New blocks & wings 🛩️

& wings 🛩️ …and more 😎

You can wishlist now here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2285970/Trailmakers_Airborne_Expansion/

The expansion will come alongside update 1.6 in early Q2 2023. Both the free update and the expansion will heavily build on the experience of being a world class aviator and fighter pilot. Take to the skies, conquer the clouds and get rid of the evil pirates that control the wild blue yonder.

Also, we will do developer streams up and until the release, answering your questions on the new update and expansion. First stream will be 2nd of February and will focus on the new map.

Make sure to follow us on Twitch so you don't miss any content. Feel free to post your question below and we will bring them up on stream!